No Time to Die teaser shows off James Bond film’s spectacular set pieces

No Time to Die releases on April 3, 2020 in the United Kingdom and on April 8, 2020 in the United States. No Time to Die releases on April 3, 2020 in the United Kingdom and on April 8, 2020 in the United States.

The teaser for the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die is out. This would be Daniel Craig’s fifth film as the iconic fictional British spy. The Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial will wrap up the story of Craig’s Bond.

The Bond movies are based on the spy novels by late English author Ian Fleming.

The teaser reveals nothing of the plot. But it features snippets of grand-looking set pieces in about ten seconds. Clearly, the makers want to send Craig off in style. The video also teased the release date of the trailer: December 4.

Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright and Léa Seydoux reprise their roles from the previous films. Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen join the cast.

In the film, Bond is no longer on active service and is enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica. According to the official synopsis, “his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Earlier, Danny Boyle was going to helm the film, but he left the project mid-way due to creative differences.

No Time to Die releases on April 3, 2020 in the United Kingdom and on April 8, 2020 in the United States.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd