No Time to Die makers share new poster, confirm Daniel Craig-starrer will release this November

No Time to Die will see Daniel Craig donning the suit of the 007 agent for the last time (Photo: Instagram/007movie).

Daniel Craig’s Bond movie No Time to Die finally has a confirmed release date. The makers on Tuesday shared that the film will hit screens this November, while unveiling yet another poster of the 25th Bond outing.

The poster, which shows 007 posing with his pistol, also promises a fresh sneak peek in the form of a new trailer releasing this Thursday.

The caption of the poster read, “Man on a mission. Check out the new poster for #NoTimeToDie, in cinemas this November. New trailer coming this Thursday.”

The official synopsis of No Time to Die reads, “In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. Apart from Daniel Craig, the film also stars Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen and David Dencik.

