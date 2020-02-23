No Time to Die gets a new release date in India

In India, No Time to Die will hit theatres on April 2 now. In India, No Time to Die will hit theatres on April 2 now.

The upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die has a new India release date. It will hit theatres on April 2 now. The Bond movie is being helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. Fukunaga rose to fame by directing the first season of HBO’s True Detective, for which he won an Emmy.

No Time to Die, the twenty-fifth film in the franchise, is all set to be the swan song for Daniel Craig’s Agent 007. This will be the fifth and final time the actor will don the role of iconic fictional British secret agent. Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have contributed to the film’s screenplay.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on his Twitter handle. He wrote alongside a poster of the film, “#JamesBond gets a new release date in #India… #NoTimeToDie will now release on Thursday, 2 April 2020… 4-day *extended* weekend… In #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. #JamesBond007 #Bond25 #BondJamesBond.”



Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous Bond movies, while Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Ana de Armas join the franchise.

No Time to Die has had quite a turbulent production. Earlier, Danny Boyle was attached to direct the film after Craig came on board to play the role one more time despite previously saying he would rather “slash my wrists than play James Bond again.”

Boyle left the film in August 2018 citing creative differences. Fukunaga was then recruited to helm the film.

