No Time to Die gets a new release date

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, just got another new release date. In the UK, it will release on November 12 and November 20 in the US. There is no word yet on the India release.

The official James Bond account shared the news. The tweet read, “The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US.”

Earlier the movie was supposed to be released on April 3, 2020 in the UK and April 8, 2020 in the US before the coronavirus outbreak forced makers to change tracks.

No Time to Die will be the fifth and final film in which Daniel Craig will don the role of James Bond.

It will be the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise. The Bond movies are based on the spy novels by late English author Ian Fleming. Cary Joji Fukunaga has directed a script that was worked on by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux reprise their roles from previous films, while Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen join the franchise with this film.

