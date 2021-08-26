No Time to Die: 9-minute footage from Daniel Craig’s James Bond movie shown at CinemaCon wows fans

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, has had one of the most difficult journeys towards a theatrical release for a big would-be blockbuster. It was initially scheduled to be released in November 2019, but was postponed after director Danny Boyle’s departure.

Cary Joji Fukunaga joined the direction duties. He is using a script penned by himself, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Since then the studio, MGM, has been waiting for an auspicious date to release the film so that more and more people are able to watch it safely.

It is currently scheduled to released on September 30 in the UK and October 8 in the US. We have already had two full trailers for the movie in addition to shorter teasers. Now, as the release date years, MGM decided to screen 9 minutes of footage from the movie a CinemaCon.

The footage was reportedly an action sequence and showed Bond fighting and running from SPECTRE agents. Lea Seydoux also appeared in the scene, which was lauded by the present audience members.

The film, which brings back Daniel Craig for the fifth and possible final time in the role of iconic British secret agent. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes return from previous James Bond films in No Time to Die, while Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik join the cast with this movie.