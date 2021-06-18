Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara’s Kudukku powers Jared Leto’s photobomb moments in one viral video, watch

Jared Leto, Hollywood’s most prolific photobomber, recently shared a fan-made video featuring all his ‘iconic’ photobomb moments. The video has found favour with the Suicide Squad star’s Indian fans, as it has been edited to the viral Malayalam song Kudukku. The number is from Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara’s romantic comedy, Love Action Drama (2019), written and directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan.

As soon as The Little Things actor shared this video on his Instagram page, desi fans can’t keep chill and have been flooding his feed with comments like, “are you from Kerala bro?”, “Malaylees ividai like addi enn comment vannilai”, “Malayali pwoliyalle”, and more.

This foot-thumping track ‘Kudukku’ from the Nivin Pauly-starrer had taken the internet by storm in 2019, and the Malayalam song’s peppy beats had become popular during Onam celebrations in Kerala that year. Pauly had even shared some videos on his social media platforms to celebrate the song’s popularity.

Jared Leto’s signature photobomb moments, which are famously called ‘Leto-bombed’ have been loved by various actors and Leto’s fans all over the world. His iconic photobombs are the ones where he appeared in pictures with stars like Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Lopez, Diane Kruger, Kelly Ripa and Gigi Hadid. However the best Leto-bomb moment has to be the one where Jared took Anne Hathaway by surprise at the 2014 Oscar red carpet.

On the work front, Jared Leto was last seen in The Little Things. He and Anne Hathaway have been shooting for Apple TV+ series WeCrashed which is based on the true story of the co-working startup WeWork. According to Just Jared’s report, Anne and Jared are both executive producing WeCrashed, which is based on a podcast of the same name.