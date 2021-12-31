Nicole Kidman slams ‘sexist question’ about ex-husband Tom Cruise: ‘Not sure anyone would say that to a man’

Nicole Kidman had to field an allegedly sexist question from a journalist about her recent film Being the Ricardos. The actor was talking about her character Lucile Ball and her relationship with husband Desi Arnaz in an interview with The Guardian’s Eva Wiseman.

She described the film thus: “It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out. But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending. This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous.”

She added, “You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love.”

When the journalist went on to ask if that is her “way of talking about Tom Cruise” Nicole replied, “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no. And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise married in 1990 and their marriage lasted until 2001. In 2006 while speaking to the magazine Ladies’ Home Journal she said that she still loved him “He was huge; still is. To me, he was just Tom, but to everybody else, he is huge. But he was lovely to me and I loved him. I still love him,” she said.

Meanwhile, Being the Ricardos, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, released on Prime Video on December 21. The film has received mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express gave it 4 out of 5 stars.

“Oftentimes, it is her [Nicole’s] performance that draws you back in when Sorkin writes himself into corners. There’s a mysterious ferocity to her Lucy when she is off-camera, which transforms with the flick of a switch into the loud caricature that we recognise from the sitcom. As excellent as she is at speaking Sorkinese, Kidman deserves an Oscar nomination just for one closeup towards the end of the movie, which achieves exactly what Sorkin wants it to. He does the legwork for it with everything in his writing arsenal, but relies entirely on Kidman to bring it home. And she does,” the review read.