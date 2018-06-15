Nicole Kidman, Amazon sign TV, movie production deal

Amazon studios signed a deal with Nicole Kidman and her production company. Amazon studios signed a deal with Nicole Kidman and her production company.

Amazon Studios says it has signed a deal with Nicole Kidman and her production company for TV and movie projects. Under the “first-look” deal, Amazon and Kidman’s Blossom Films will develop original series for Amazon Prime Video and big-screen films.

In a statement yesterday, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke called Kidman “a force of nature” as an actress and a producer.

“She understands the focus of bringing addictive, entertaining and compelling television to our Prime Video customers, as well as movies that will connect with film audiences. Stay tuned for many exciting projects to come in the very near future!” the statement read.

To this, Kidman added, “I’m excited to start working with Jen Salke and the Amazon team. Our goal at Blossom Films is to create important and entertaining content across multiple platforms, and I can’t think of better collaborators with which to accomplish this.”

Blossom Films, founded by Kidman and Per Saari, produced the Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies for HBO.

The company is also producing The Undoing for HBO from Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley, and adapting Liane Moriarty’s novel Truly Madly Guilty into a TV series. They are also developing an adaptation of Off-Broadway vampire hit Cuddles.

Amazon is striking deals with other prominent Hollywood figures, including Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele.

The deal is the latest move by a streaming company to secure high-profile Hollywood talent to its service.

Another major streaming service Netflix has landed top producers Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Shonda Rhimes (Scandal).

(With inputs from AP)

