Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard to reunite for Robert Eggers’ The Northman

The Northman is being described as a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century. (Photo: Reuters)

Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard are teaming up once again for filmmaker Robert Eggers’ new project The Northman.

The film is Eggers follow-up project to indie thriller The Lighthouse, starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in the lead, which will bow out in the US on Friday.

The Northman is being described as a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century, reported Variety.

Skarsgard’s brother, It star Bill Skarsgard, as well as actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Dafoe are in negotiations to join the cast.

Eggers will helm the movie from a script with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjon.

Lars Knudsen, best known for producing Ari Aster’s Midsommar, is backing the film.

