Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Nicolas Cage to star in comedy drama Dream Scenario

Kristoffer Borgli is directing the Dream Scenario movie from his own script.

Nicolas Cage will next be seen in Renfield.

Hollywood veteran Nicolas Cage has been roped in to play the lead role in comedy drama Dream Scenario. According to entertainment website Deadline, Kristoffer Borgli is directing the movie from his own script. Entertainment company A24 is set to finance and produce the project. Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen will also produce via their Square Peg banner. Plot details are currently under wraps.

Cage was recently was seen playing himself in the Lionsgate film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. His next release is the Universal action comedy Renfield, in which he plays Dracula opposite Nicholas Hoult as the titular character.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:36:19 am
