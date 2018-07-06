Nicolas Cage to play another Spider-Man in Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Nicolas Cage, who played Marvel’s Ghost Rider before, will now play Spider-Man Noir. Nicolas Cage, who played Marvel’s Ghost Rider before, will now play Spider-Man Noir.

Sony’s high-profile animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has added Nicolas Cage to it cast. Cage, who has portrayed Marvel’s Ghost Rider in Ghost Rider films, will be voicing the character of Spider-Man Noir. Noir is an alternate reality version of Spider-Man set during the time of Great Depression (1930s) and as the name suggests, it is a much darker take on the character.

After being bitten by a venomous spider, Peter Parker gets superpowers. Using these abilities, he begins to fight crime and underworld in New York City. In this version of Spider-Man mythos, Norman Osborn is a crime lord suffering from a skin disorder that makes his skin resemble that of a reptile.

Into the Spider-Verse will be led by the newest Spider-Man, Miles Morales, who will be voiced by Shameik Moore. But since it is a multiverse, several iterations of Spider-Man will make an appearance. Peter Parker (of the usual continuity) will also appear as an older, more grown up and clumsier man as a sort of mentor to Miles Morales. Spider-Gwen, Gwen Stacy’s alter-ego in comics, was also confirmed in the last trailer. The film is set in an alternate reality where Koca-Soda is the popular soft drink instead of Coca-Cola.

Into the Spider-Verse looks breathtaking. It may prove to be a game-changer for animated superhero movies that have languished on the small screen for a long time. The frames seem hand-crafted and the cityscape is like that of Blade Runner series.

