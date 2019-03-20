Nicolas Cage to star in Jiu Jitsu

Toggle Menu
Nicolas Cage will feature in sci-fi martial arts movie Jiu Jitsu. Dimitri Logothetis is writing and directing the film.

Nicolas Cage will share screen space with Alain Moussi in Jiu Jitsu.

Nicolas Cage will feature in sci-fi martial arts movie Jiu Jitsu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dimitri Logothetis is writing and directing the film.

Nicolas Cage will star with Alain Moussi, who headlined the last two Kickboxer movies, in which the filmmaker was also involved.

Based on the comic book of the same name, which Logothetis wrote with Jim McGrath, the film features Moussi as a Jiu Jitsu fighter who must face off against an alien invader, Brax every six years.

Cage’s character teams up Moussi in a battle to defeat Brax.

“After we successfully reintroduced the Kickboxer franchise to a new generation of martial arts fans with the sixth and seventh entries in the series, we set out to up the ante with a sci-fi martial arts franchise that could bring the same kind of intensity and longevity to a new arena,” the director said of the project.

Logothetis is also onboard as producer along with Martin Barab with Highland Film Group handling worldwide sales, which are currently underway at Hong Kong Filmart.

