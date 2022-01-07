Nicolas Cage reveals he wanted to be in The Godfather III, but uncle Francis Ford Coppola said no

Nicolas Cage has made a very interesting revelation about his early days in Hollywood. Apparently, Cage wanted to be a part of The Godfather III, the third film in his uncle and iconic filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark gangster film trilogy.

The actor, who is currently basking in the critical acclaim coming his way due to his performance in Pig, revealed that Coppola, however, was not fond of the idea.

“This is a very embarrassing answer to your question, OK, because it involves family. So Uncle [Coppola] was doing Godfather III, and I said, “I really think I ought to be in your movie, Uncle. I really think it’s a good idea if you would cast me. I think I could play this part.” He was going to cast Andy Garcia, and I said, “But I just see myself more as James Caan’s son, and he’s playing Sonny’s son. He’s not playing Michael’s son. He’s Sonny’s son. I just feel a little more James Caan.” It just wasn’t going to happen. Nope, not going to happen. So that was a movie I didn’t get let in that I really wanted to be in. There.”

Cage can take solace from the fact that The Godfather III was the worst-reviewed film in the series and was only a moderate commercial success.

Meanwhile, Pig has already won two awards, one for Cage and one for debutant director Michael Sarnoski, who has also written the screenplay. Also starring Alex Wolff, and Adam Arkin, the film has received a universally positive critical reception.

It holds 97 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Like the animal itself, Pig defies the hogwash of expectations with a beautiful odyssey of loss and love anchored by Nicolas Cage’s affectingly raw performance.”

Former president Barack Obama also included the film in his list of top movies of 2021.