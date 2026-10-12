Nicolas Cage criticises Amazon over AI; Andrew Garfield recalls emotional Spider-Man fan encounter

Hollywood stars Nicolas Cage, Andrew Garfield, LaKeith Stanfield and Ben Mendelsohn are in the headlines. Nicolas Cage called out the use of AI in the film industry, while Andrew Garfield as he recalled an emotional encounter with a Spider-Man fan, and LaKeith Stanfield and Ben Mendelsohn are soon teaming up for an upcoming horror thriller.

Actor Nicolas Cage has criticised Amazon over its alleged use of artificial intelligence, saying he refused to sign a waiver allowing the technology to be used on his series “Spider-Noir” and may not work with the studio again.

Cage made the remarks during a panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, where he also hinted that he would feature in the upcoming fifth season of HBO’s crime anthology series “True Detective”, reported Variety.

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Nicolas Cage criticises Amazon over AI usage, says he may not work with studio again Nicolas Cage criticises Amazon over AI usage, says he may not work with studio again

“Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of USD 50 billion invested in OpenAI. I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it’s like, connect those dots! I’m not a member of their club. I didn’t sign the waiver to let him use AI on ‘Spider Noir’. I’m probably not going to be working with that studio again, but that’s okay,” Cage said.

“Spider-Noir”, based on Marvel’s “Spider-Man Noir” comics, features Cage as Ben Reilly, a seasoned private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to confront his past as the city’s only superhero following a personal tragedy. It was released in May on Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video.

The live-action series was cancelled by the streamer after one season last month despite it receiving 11 Emmy nominations, the highest number among the streamer’s programmes that year.

Cage, however, said he was keen to explore more television projects and revealed that his next assignment could be the fifth season of “True Detective”.

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“My agent’s out there somewhere listening. That’s okay that I’m the first to announce that, right?” he quipped.

“True Detective”, created by Nic Pizzolatto, is an anthology crime drama in which each season follows a different investigation and set of characters. The series debuted in 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the lead roles. Its most recent instalment, “True Detective: Night Country”, starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis and was led by creator-director Issa Lopez.

The actor also spoke about his interest in collaborating with emerging Gen Z filmmakers, citing Kane Parsons, who transitioned from YouTube filmmaking to Hollywood with the horror film “Backrooms”.

“I got to get with these young directors who are Gen Z, and they’re going at it their own way, whether it’s through the YouTube culture or whatever it is. They’re doing it from scratch and by hand. I want to get with that,” Cage said.

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Andrew Garfield recalls emotional Spider-Man fan encounter

Andrew Garfield has recalled an emotional encounter with a Spider-Man fan who was left teary-eyed after unexpectedly finding herself sharing a hotel elevator with the actor who portrayed the iconic superhero.

Speaking to People magazine, the 43-year-old actor recounted the chance meeting during a layover in Denver, where he was staying at an airport hotel.

Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man in No Way Home. Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man in No Way Home.

Garfield said he entered an elevator and found himself alongside a few young women attending a conference at the hotel. One of them, who was wearing a Spider-Man T-shirt, appeared stunned when she recognised him.

“She looked at me like I was some kind of mirage,” Garfield recalled, adding, “And she said, ‘Is it you? Is it you? â€¦ Are you Spider-Man?'” Garfield responded with humour, acknowledging his association with the superhero character.

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“I was like, ‘I once was when I was younger, yes. Twice was, three times was,'” he said, as cited by People magazine.

The actor played Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel, before returning to the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

According to Garfield, the unexpected encounter left the fan “a little bit teary-eyed”.

Despite her surprise, the two shared what he described as a “lovely conversation” before he stepped out of the elevator.

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“She was very cool. She was very chill, but she was sweet, very, very sweet. She was very cool. She was very chill, but she was sweet, very, very sweet. And I left the elevator and I turned the corner and I just heard a delightful kind of squeal coming from the elevator as it went down or up flights or up levels,” Garfield recalled.

Andrew Garfield’s next major upcoming project is the highly anticipated biographical comedy-drama Artificial, scheduled to hit US theatres on December 25, 2026.

LaKeith Stanfield, Ben Mendelsohn to star in horror thriller Molepeople

Actors LaKeith Stanfield and Ben Mendelsohn are set to star in horror thriller Molepeople, which will be co-produced and co-financed by Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Paramount.

Paramount will handle worldwide distribution of the film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on August 27, 2027.

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Rob Savage, whose film Other Mommy released in theatres earlier this week, will direct the project from a screenplay by Nathan Elston, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

LaKeith Stanfield shares what he’s excited for audiences to see in Blumhouse’s #Molepeople – Coming to theaters August 27. https://t.co/7UC0jAcayO — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) October 9, 2026

The story follows a man who descends into the abandoned tunnels beneath New York City, where he discovers a twisted society living beneath the streets.

Production is expected to begin in the UK in late November or early December.

The film will be produced by Jason Blum, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of Primal, and James Harris. Ryan Turek, Tracy Rosenblum, Elston and Savage will serve as executive producers.

The project was initially developed as an independent film but moved to Paramount after Lifshitz and Margules established Primal, their genre-focused label.

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Stanfield recently appeared in Boots Riley’s “I Love Boosters” and starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in Amazon’s Play Dirty.

Mendelsohn was part of the Venice Film Festival premiere of Company, a thriller directed by Casey Affleck that also stars Scoot McNairy.