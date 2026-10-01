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Nicolas Cage compares Marvel Cinematic Universe to ‘well-funded and glorified WWE’
Nicolas Cage is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he recently starred as the title character in Sony's Marvel series Spider-Noir, which was cancelled after its eight-episode first season.
Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has criticised the current direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), saying the franchise has moved away from the character-driven storytelling of its early years and increasingly resembles a “well-funded and glorified WWE”.
Cage, 62, made the comments during a conversation at Fan Expo Dallas, where he said he initially admired the way Marvel connected different characters and their backstories.
“It started out, in my view, terrific. Some of the early stories were marvellous, the way that they wove all the threads together and told the different character stories and backstories,” Nicolas Cage said. However, he said the franchise’s current emphasis on large-scale action and battle sequences had changed his perception of the films.
“I do say this with love… When I see these 50-plus and otherwise intelligent and remarkably gifted thespians putting on these ridiculous outfits and getting ready for the fight — let’s face it, it’s all cutting to the fight — it’s hard for me not to be reminded that the MCU is becoming a well-funded and glorified WWE,” the Oscar-winning actor said.
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Nicolas Cage is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he recently starred as the title character in Sony’s Marvel series Spider-Noir, which was cancelled after its eight-episode first season.
He also played Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider in Ghost Rider (2007) and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012).
The Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Iron Man in 2008, starring Robert Downey Jr as billionaire industrialist Tony Stark. Marvel subsequently introduced characters including Thor, Captain America, Black Widow and Hawkeye before bringing them together in The Avengers in 2012.
The MCU has since expanded into a large interconnected franchise spanning films and television series.
Nicolas Cage’s former character Ghost Rider is also being revived within the MCU, with Ryan Gosling set to play the title character in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Ghost Rider, directed by Shawn Levy. The film is scheduled for release on July 28, 2028.
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