‘Pretty wild’: Nick Jonas on welcoming daughter Malti Marie with Priyanka Chopra

American singing sensation Nick Jonas recently opened up for the first time about his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The singer-actor recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke about Malti and welcoming her home.

Stating that it has been a wild and magical journey, Nick said, “It’s pretty wild, there she is with a little heart face. She is the best. It has been a magical season of our lives. It is a blessing to have her home.”

Malti Marie was in the Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for over 100 days before Nick and Priyanka could bring her home. Priyanka had shared a statement and a picture with the child not too long ago on her social media with a caption that read, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️.”

The couple had shared they had become parents via surrogacy in January this year.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting the Russo Brothers show Citadel. She also has Ending Things with Anthony Mackie, and Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.