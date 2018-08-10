After Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas expresses his wish to have kids

Priyanka Chopra’s runoured beau Nick Jonas with his niece. Priyanka Chopra’s runoured beau Nick Jonas with his niece.

Amidst rumours that he is all set to tie the knot with India’s global star Priyanka Chopra, American singer Nick Jonas, in an interview with Cosmopolitan, revealed his thoughts about having kids. Talking about his family goals, he said, “Having a family of my own is the goal. It’s definitely something that I hope will happen.” On being asked when is he planning to have kids, Nick said, “I am not sure of the exact timeline. But, I need to give my nieces cousins at some point.”

The happiness Nick experiences around kids is evident from his photo with brother Kevin Jonas’ daughter. The caption of the Instagram photo reads, “As you can see this little angel makes me very happy.”

“The best part about being an uncle is that it’s like training wheels,” Jonas told the magazine.

Priyanka Chopra congratulated Nick Jonas for the launch of the new fragrance collaboration on her Instagram account. Priyanka Chopra congratulated Nick Jonas for the launch of the new fragrance collaboration on her Instagram account.

Two months back, in an interview with People magazine, Priyanka also mentioned her fondness for kids. She then said, “I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person. But in 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been clicked together several times now. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been clicked together several times now.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky Is Pink goes on floors

Over the last couple of months, the 25-year-old singer and the Quantico star have been spotted on several outings, including a dinner date in New York City and a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles. The two even celebrated Priyanka’s birthday together in London which sparked rumours of them being engaged.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd