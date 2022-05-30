Nick Jonas on being a father: ‘I’m so grateful for Malti Marie…’

American singer Nick Jonas has opened up about being a father to his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In an interview with Variety, the artiste talked about being a first-time parent and the perspective that such a joy and responsibility brings.

Nick Jonas said, “The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”

Not too long ago, Nick had talked about his experience of being with his ever-growing family on Kelly Clarkson’s show. “It’s pretty wild. There she (Malti Jonas) is with a little heart face. She is the best. It has been a magical season of our lives. It is a blessing to have her home.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra became parents via surrogacy in January this year. But they were not able to bring their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas home as she was in Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for over 100 days owing to some medical issues.