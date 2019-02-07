Nick Jonas to return in Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle sequel

Nick Jonas will soon be back on the silver screen in the sequel of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The American singer and actor confirmed it on his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram account, Jonas shared a GIF featuring himself and wrote along with it, “Guess who’s back… Let’s go people! The #Jumanji sequel is on the way and I couldn’t be more excited to bring Alex back to the big screen 💪🏼.”

Jonas’ character Alex was a young aircraft pilot who had been stuck in Jumanji for twenty years. But since the plot of the sequel has not been revealed by the makers, nothing can be said about his role.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. According to Variety, Kasdan, Scott Rosenberg, and Jeff Pinkner have penned the script.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a reboot of Robin Williams’ 1995 film Jumanji, was released in December 2017 and raked in 960 million dollars at the global office.

Actor and rapper Awkwafina was also said to be in negotiations for the film. It is scheduled to release in December this year.