Priyanka Chopra’s future father-in-law Paul Jonas is in huge debt

Priyanka Chopra's future father-in-law Paul Jonas is in 1 million dollar debt.

A Real Estate company of Paul Jonas, father of American singer Nick Jonas and future father-in-law of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, has over 1 million dollars in debt, including a 268,000 dollars judgment from a case his company lost.

According to TMZ, it is said that in order to come up with the cash, Paul’s plans to see of come of the New Jersey construction and real estate company’s property.

In the past, the Jonas Brothers of which Nick is a part, had sold millions of records worldwide before the band broke up in 2013, and the trio has continued building their portfolios on their own.

Nick is reportedly worth 25 million dollars. He’s made most of his money as a solo artist, but he’s also got a budding acting career and recently starred in the sequel of Jumanji, called Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

