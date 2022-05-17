Nick Jonas on bringing up daughter Malti Marie with Priyanka Chopra: ‘She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed’

New father Nick Jonas recently opened up about embracing fatherhood after welcoming daughter Malti Marie Jonas with his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra earlier this year. During an appearance on the Today show on Monday, Nick reflected on fatherhood, telling the hosts — Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly – that “life is beautiful.”

Nick also opened up about how he feels on being a new dad, and that he feels that he and Priyanka are blessed to have their daughter in their arms. He said, “She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed.” Nick, who was on the show with Shakira to promote their upcoming show Dancing with Myself, did not reveal more details about his daughter.

However, he also opened up about how all the Jonas Brothers are now parents and all three of them have daughters. He said, “The Jonas family keeps growing. (There are) a lot of girls. My parents are thrilled, grandparents of now four beautiful granddaughters.”

While Nick recently welcomed a daughter, his oldest brother Kevin Jonas has two daughters — Alena and Valentina — with his wife Danielle Jonas. Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner welcomed their daughter in 2020 and they are preparing to welcome their second baby.

New parents Priyanka and Nick had introduced their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to the world on Mother’s Day, as their shared her first picture on their social media platforms along with a long heartfelt note.

Their post read, “We can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Jonas wrote in his post. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

Nick had also written that his family’s “next chapter begins now,” adding, “our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.” Priyanka, to this, had responded by writing, “😢 😍 I love you”. In her post, she had also added, “There is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

Nick and Priyanka welcomed their daughter in January, soon after the baby had to be in NICU for more than hundred days as she was born prematurely, via surrogacy, and had health issues. Malti is now reunited with Priyanka and Nick, and the three make a cute family unit.