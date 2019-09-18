Nick Jonas says he’s ‘endlessly grateful’ to his fans for their love and birthday wishes

American singing sensation Nick Jonas, who recently turned 27, shared a note on Instagram, thanking his family and fans for their wishes and love.

Nick shared a long note on Instagram which read, “I’ve been lucky enough to celebrate my 27th birthday over the past couple of days with family, friends, and fans in Chicago and St. Paul. My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved.”

“The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage. I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes over the past couple of days. Means the world to have you all in my life. I’m endlessly grateful. Here’s to 27!” he added.

Nick also shared a video where he was seen thanking his fans and followers for the numerous wishes. The singer also said he was overwhelmed with the gesture.

Earlier Nick’s wife and global icon Priyanka Chopra had also shared a clip on Instagram wishing her partner a happy birthday.