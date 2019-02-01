Nick Jonas to replace Ben Affleck as Batman?

Ben Affleck has officially made an exit from Matt Reeves’s The Batman as the story will now focus on a younger Bruce Wayne. While the film’s casting is still underway, Nick Jonas has offered to play Batman in the DCEU film.

In an Instagram post by Hypebeast, the publication asked, “@benaffleck will be hanging up his role as Batman. The upcoming Matt Reeves-directed ‘The Batman’ focuses on a younger Bruce Wayne, and will reportedly be casting a new member for the role. It’s slated for a June 25, 2021 release. Who do you think should play The Dark Knight?”

To this, Nick Jonas replied, “First name Nick. Last name Jonas.”

The film is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021.

Earlier, Ben Affleck was supposed to write, direct and star in The Batman. He first pulled out of directing duties and rumours about him getting replaced as Batman started doing the rounds.

Nick Jonas, who got married to global superstar Priyanka Chopra in a lavish ceremony in December 2018, already has a few projects in the pipeline. His return to the Jumanji franchise was confirmed by Dwayne Johnson in June 2018.

He will also appear in 2019’s Chaos Walking. The singer is also one of the key voice actors for the upcoming animated film UglyDolls. Nick is also set to appear in Roland Emmerich’s film Midway.