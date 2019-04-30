Nicholas Hoult joins Angelina Jolie in Those Who Wish Me Dead

X-Men star Nicholas Hoult is joining Angelina Jolie in thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Sheridan is directing the film.

Sheridan made his directorial debut with critically-acclaimed thriller Wind River in 2017. He is also known for writing the screenplays of Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water and Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario.

The new film is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Michael Koryta, which follows a teenager in a witness protection programme hiding out from a pair of killers in a wilderness skills set-up while a fire engulfs Montana.

Sheridan will adapt the book for the screen.

Garrett Basch and Steve Zaillian of Film Rites and Bron Studios’ Aaron L Gilbert are attached to produce.

Hoult’s last cinematic outing was the Oscar-nominated The Favourite.

He will next be seen in the JRR Tolkien biopic Tolkien and will reprise his role as Beast in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.