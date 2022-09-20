Nicholas Galitzine joins Anne Hathaway in Prime Video’s The Idea of You

Purple Hearts actor Nicholas Galitzine is set to star opposite Anne Hathaway in Amazon Original movie The Idea of You. The film follows Hathaway’s character, a divorced mother who sparks a passionate love affair with a pop star she meets after taking her daughter to a music festival.

The British actor will essay the role of Hathaway’s love interest in the movie.

The Idea of You will be directed by Michael Showalter. Jennifer Westfeldt has penned the script and will also executive produce.

Oscar winner Cathy Shulman is producing the movie via her Welle Entertainment, along with Gabrielle Union, Hathaway, Lee, Eric Hayes and Jordana Mollick.