Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Nicholas Galitzine joins Anne Hathaway in Prime Video’s The Idea of You

Nicholas Galitzine will essay the role of Anne Hathaway's love interest in the movie The Idea of You.

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne HathawayNicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway-starrer The Idea of You will be directed by Michael Showalter. (Photo: PrimeVideo/Twitter)

Purple Hearts actor Nicholas Galitzine is set to star opposite Anne Hathaway in Amazon Original movie The Idea of You. The film follows Hathaway’s character, a divorced mother who sparks a passionate love affair with a pop star she meets after taking her daughter to a music festival.

The British actor will essay the role of Hathaway’s love interest in the movie.

The Idea of You will be directed by Michael Showalter. Jennifer Westfeldt has penned the script and will also executive produce.

Oscar winner Cathy Shulman is producing the movie via her Welle Entertainment, along with Gabrielle Union, Hathaway, Lee, Eric Hayes and Jordana Mollick.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 03:14:00 pm
BTS’ V recalls how the band recently met at Suga’s house and cheered for each other: ‘Some would dance and we said…’

