Nicolas Cage files for annulment four days after getting married

Actor Nicolas Cage filed for an annulment on Wednesday, just four days after he tied the knot with Erika Koike, according to court documents obtained by ET.

According to court records, Cage has requested for a divorce if an annulment is not possible.

The duo, reportedly, started dating in April last year and the wedding happened in less than a year.

Nicolas Cage has been married three times. First to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, then to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and once more to former waitress Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.

The Academy Award-winning actor has films like Running With the Devil, Primal, Grand Isle and Jiu Jitsu in his kitty.