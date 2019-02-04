New Toy Story 4 clip hints at a return to irreverence

A Toy Story 4 clip debuted on Sunday night during the Super Bowl in the US. It is only 30-seconds long, and while it does not reveal anything about the plot, it is still welcome as a glimpse into those beloved characters and a fun, irreverent tone.

Woody (Tom Hanks) and Bo Peep (Annie Potts), who is making a triumphant return to the franchise, approach an amusement park. Woody notes that the place is amazing. Bo Peep asks him why isn’t Buzz here since he said he would meet them there. Woody replies he must be held up somewhere.

And indeed, Buzz is being held up, literally. He is inside what looks like a carnival game and is the top prize. Other toys resent this and one of them kicks Buzz on the head, until he traps the toy’s feet inside his glass helmet.

Toy Story franchise, for the uninitiated, is set in a world where toys can talk when humans aren’t looking. These sentient toys have distinctive personalities keeping up with their theme (Woody, for instance, is a swashbuckling Western hero and Buzz, a space-trotting cop). These stories treat toys as humans and the first three films dealt with heavy (for kids’ movies) themes of letting go of childhood, nostalgia and so on.

Toy Story 4’s synopsis reads, “Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts).

It continues, “After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

Toy Story 4 is slated to be released on June 21.