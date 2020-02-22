New Star Wars movie in the works

A Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor is also scheduled to debut in 2021. A Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor is also scheduled to debut in 2021.

A new film in the Star Wars franchise is in the works with Sleight writer-director J D Dillard and Luke Cage scribe Matt Owens on board the project.

No further details about the new movie are out yet.

According to Variety, it is still unclear if the project would premiere in theatres or on streaming service Disney Plus.

Disney has been working on various Star Wars projects including the one Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is developing. Screenwriter Laeta Kalogridis is also reportedly writing a feature for Lucasfilm based on the popular video game series Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

On the Disney Plus side, The Mandalorian is already a success and will be coming up with a second season in October. Lucasfilm is still going ahead with a proposed series with Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, although production has been pushed to 2021 after writer Hossein Amini quit the project.

