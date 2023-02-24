scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
New Lord of the Rings films in the works at Warner Bros

The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, which began in 2001, won 17 Oscars. Three Hobbit films were released starting in 2012. The six films, directed by Peter Jackson, hauled in more than $6 billion at global box offices.

Lord of the Rings filmsThe trilogy of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films emerged as box office blockbusters. (Photo: TheHobbitMovie/Twitter)
New Lord of the Rings films in the works at Warner Bros
The Warner Bros movie studio is developing new installments in the blockbuster The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels set in the fictional world of Middle-earth, company executives announced on Thursday.

Warner Bros, owned by Warner Bros Discovery , said it had reached a multi-year agreement to collaborate on new films with Middle-earth Enterprises, a unit of Embracer Group AB.

“For all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 09:32 IST
Sensex opens 207 pts higher, Nifty climbs to 17,582; Bank stocks lead, Zee Ent slips 2%

