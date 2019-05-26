New Godzilla King of Monsters video teases a monumental brawl between ancient beasts

A new clip from Godzilla: King of Monsters has been released by Warner Bros. The film may have earlier been dismissed as a mere monster movie featuring nothing but CGI showdowns meant to elicit thrills and little else, but trailers and early reviews suggest a visually gorgeous action movie with a substantial story.

The new clip teases a titanic duel between Godzilla and King Ghidorah, the three headed dragon, who is the ultimate nemesis of Godzilla (at least until he meets King Kong).

The video is set to LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out” that one might recall from Deadpool 2 promos. Apart from the ultimate duel there are also glimpses of Mothra, a giant moth who is somehow made quite beautiful by VFX artists.

Another of Godzilla’s chief foes, Rodan, appears. He is a dragon-esque kaiju (basically Japanese monster) who also resembles an ancient flying reptile Pteranodon’s skeletal form.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the sequel to 2014’s Godzilla and the third film in the cinematic universe known as the MonsterVerse after Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island (2017).

It is all leading up to the final battle between Godzilla and Kong in 2020 in the movie titled Godzilla vs Kong.

As mentioned earlier, early critical reactions for Godzilla: King of Monsters are wholly favourable.

Collider’s editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub wrote on Twitter, “Had real issues with #godzilla (2014). The movie was called Godzilla but he was barely in it. Thankfully @Mike_Dougherty’s #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters is awesome. It’s everything I wanted last movie to b but wasn’t. If u want to see Godzilla fighting other monsters u will b happy.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis tweeted, “#GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters ups the monster action considerably. The battle scenes are gorgeous & fierce & feel ripped from the pages of a gnarly graphic novel. You want a giant-monster movie throwdown, this is it and then some. Can’t wait for that Godzilla vs Kong movie now.”

In India, Godzilla: King of the Monsters will release on May 31.