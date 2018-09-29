New Deadpool movie to hit theatres this December

A still from Deadpool 2. A still from Deadpool 2.

Fox has made a surprise announcement of releasing a new Deadpool movie in December. Variety reports that the movie might be a PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 with unreleased footage.

That also means the raunchy superhero will have to rein in his foul mouth and his violence. Ryan Reynolds posted a photo of himself, in which he is reading what looks like to be a gory story to Fred Savage, the actor who starred in The Princess Bride as the Grandson. The picture is an irreverent reenactment of The Princess Bride scene, in which Savage’s character is told stories by his grandson, played by Peter Falk. It is not clear if this image is related to the upcoming movie.

This release date of this Deadpool film, December 21, coincides with the release dates of Warner Bros and DC’s superhero film, Aquaman and Paramount’s Transformers spinoff, Bumblebee. Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s comedy Holmes and Watson also releases on the same date, while Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns hits theatres two days early on December 19.

The release dates of Alita: Battle Angel, and X-Men films Dark Phoenix and Gambit have also been pushed forward. Alita: Battle Angel will release on February 14 next year. Dark Phoenix will release on June 7 next year and Gambit will hit the screens on March 13, 2020

