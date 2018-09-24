New Bumblebee trailer features Optimus Prime

Bumblebee will release on December 21 this year. Bumblebee will release on December 21 this year.

A new trailer of Bumblebee, which is the sixth film in the Transformers franchise and a prequel to the main series, is out. Unlike other Transformers films, Michael Bay is not directing this spinoff. Instead Kubo and the Two Strings director Travis Knight is helming this low-budget project.

The trailer begins with Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) buying a rundown Beetle from a junkyard, only to realise later that it is a Transformer called Bumblebee. Soon, Bumblebee and Charlie find themselves hunted by John Cena’s Agent Burns led government agency. Optimus Prime makes an appearance to apprise Bumblebee of his mission.

One of the most popular autobots, Bumblebee is the embodiment of the adage, “Size doesn’t matter.” Bumblebee is set in the 1980s and stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. The film seems to have a much smaller scale considering it is still a Transformers film. Looking at the quality of recent films in the franchise, this may be a blessing in disguise.

The synopsis of the film reads, “On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee will release on December 21 this year.

