New Avengers Infinity War behind-the-scenes photos will tug at your heartstrings

To celebrate the two year anniversary of the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Disney has shared a few never-before-seen behind the scenes pictures from the movie.

The official account of Disney+ shared the photos and captioned them, “Filming one of the biggest movies of all time looked pretty intense, epic, and fun tbh. (1/2) @MarvelStudios’ #Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on #DisneyPlus!”

The first three photos show the BTS of the Battle of Wakanda. One photo has Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) in conversation with Chris Hemsworth (Thor). Both have umbrellas over their heads to ward off the heat of the sun. Another photo has Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) preparing for the battle scene in which Avengers and their allies meet Thanos, the Black Order and their army of Outriders in the battle.

All the photos are embedded above.

Avengers: Infinity War was a massive crossover film that brought together nearly all the Marvel Cinematic Universe characters together. It was noted for its shocker of an ending. Thanos, the Big Bad of MCU snapped the fingers of his gauntleted hand and killed half the universe.

Infinity War became the fifth highest-grossing movie in cinema history. It ended its theatrical run at 2.04 billion dollars. Its follow-up Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing movie ever, beating James Cameron’s Avatar for the top spot.

