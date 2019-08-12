Never say never: Paul Walker’s brother on Brian O’Conner’s Fast and Furious return

Actor Paul Walker’s brother Cody has teased that the star’s Fast and Furious character, Brian O’Conner, can return to the action franchise in future.

Walker, who played Brian in six Fast and Furious movies, died in 2013 in a car accident at the age of 40.

The actor’s brothers Cody and Caleb stepped in to finish the filming for Furious 7, which sees the character decide to retire and spend time with his family.

“You know there’s a lot of things that are said about the franchise, there’s a lot of rumours going around. I think anything is possible and we’ll see what the future has in store. There are a lot of things that are said out there.

“There’s a rumour that the franchise might go to outer space next, so you never know Nothing is off the table, never say never,” Cody told Metro.co.uk when asked about O’Conner joining the gang in the upcoming films.

The ninth Fast & Furious movie is also filming in London at the moment, while the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw has just hit the theatres.

Cody is currently busy planning an motoring-themed event dedicated to Paul that raises money for the Paul Walker Foundation.