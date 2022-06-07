Neve Campbell exits Scream 6: The offer didn’t equate to value I’ve brought to franchise

Neve Campbell, star of the Scream film series, will not be returning for the sixth installment. The actor, who has reprised her role of Sidney Prescott in the previous five movies in the slasher film series, said the proposal she received for the upcoming project “did not equate to the value” she has brought to the Paramount/Spyglass Media-backed franchise.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” Campbell said in a statement to Variety.

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years,” she added. Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media have not yet responded to Campbell’s exit.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing Scream 6, from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

The makers are planning to start the production later this year and are eyeing a March 2023 release.