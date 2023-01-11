scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Netflix to live-stream Screen Actors Guild Awards

Netflix will stream this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards on its YouTube Channel and, next year, stream the awards show to subscribers via Netflix's service.

SAG AwardsThe 29th Annual SAG awards will take place on February 26. (Photo: Facebook/sagawardsofficialpage)
Listen to this article
Netflix to live-stream Screen Actors Guild Awards
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Netflix will live-stream the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards beginning in 2024, as it explores bringing live programming to its service.

The streaming giant stepped in to carry the SAG Awards, which had lost its broadcast home on cable networks TNT and TBS. Netflix will stream this year’s ceremony on its YouTube Channel and, next year, stream the awards show to subscribers via Netflix’s service.

“The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors,” Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria said in a statement.

Also Read |liveGolden Globes 2023 highlights

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...

Nominees will be announced on Wednesday and the 29th Annual SAG awards will take place on February 26.

Netflix is in the early days of testing live broadcasts, as it contemplates bringing live sports to the platform. Its first live event will be a Chris Rock comedy special on March 4.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos told the UBS Global TMT conference in December that he didn’t see a “path to profitability” in big sports – though he did not entirely rule out the possibility of bringing sports to the service someday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 20:30 IST
Next Story

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma to host dabbawalas, call them the ‘pride of Mumbai’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Why Shah Rukh Khan wants a free car every time he visit Delhi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close