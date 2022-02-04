Netflix previews 2022 movie slate, shows off footage from Knives Out 2, The Adam Project and The Gray Man

Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled a preview of its movie slate for the year 2022. The promo proudly shows off the streamer’s most-awaited movies.

The projects whose footage is shown in the promo include Knives Out 2, Enola Holmes 2, The Adam Project, Pinnochio, The Gray Man, among others.

Daniel Craig, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa and others break the fourth wall in the video and talk to the audience.

Knives Out 2 is the sequel to Rian Johnson’s acclaimed 2019 whodunit Knives Out. Last year, it was reported that Netflix had bought the rights to the movie’s sequels in a hefty $450 million deal.

Enola Holmes 2 is the sequel to 2020’s Harry Bradbeer detective movie, Enola Holmes. The original film, starring Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin, was centred on the spunky, free-spirited teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes (Cavill) who does not accede to the shackles that Victorian society placed on women. The film was based on the book series of the same name by Nancy Springer.

The Adam Project, directed by Free Guy’s Shawn Levi, stars Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, and Walker Scobell. The film is said to be a standard time-travel story.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio, like the filmmaker’s other ‘fairy tale’ movies, is darker than your usual movie on the wooden puppet. Pinocchio magically gets life in the children’s novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Italian writer Carlo Collodi, but is dissatisfied with his condition and dreams of becoming a real boy.

del Toro has stressed that his take on the character will not be family friendly. While speaking to Collider, he said, “If I said I want to do Pinocchio for $85 million the answer is no because it’s Pinocchio set at during the time of Mussolini, a fascist dictator. So it’s not a film for all the family to enjoy.”

The Gray Man is an action-thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The film also stars India’s Dhanush, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, and Julia Butters. The film is directed by Russo Brothers, the makers of the last two Avengers movies.