Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film The Gray Man

By: Reuters | Los Angeles |
Updated: July 27, 2022 8:39:18 am
Ryan GoslingRyan Gosling-starrer The Gray Man is one of the most expensive movies of Netflix. (Photo: Netflix/Twitter)

Netflix is turning its new spy thriller The Gray Man into a franchise, announcing plans on Tuesday for a sequel and spinoff to the action movie starring Ryan Gosling.

The Gray Man, one of Netflix’s most expensive movies to date, began streaming on Friday and was the most watched film on the streaming service in 92 countries, the company said.

Ryan Gosling stars in the film as Sierra Six, a former inmate sprung from prison by the CIA in exchange for servitude in a secret program.

A Gray Man movie sequel is now in development with Gosling and directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Netflix said in a statement.

The expansion of Gray Man is part of Netflix’s strategy to build brands with well-known characters that can traverse film, television, video games and movies.

Sara Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Nupur Sanon and others: Celebrity photos you should not miss today
