Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film The Gray Man

Netflix is turning its new spy thriller The Gray Man into a franchise, announcing plans on Tuesday for a sequel and spinoff to the action movie starring Ryan Gosling.

The Gray Man, one of Netflix’s most expensive movies to date, began streaming on Friday and was the most watched film on the streaming service in 92 countries, the company said.

Ryan Gosling stars in the film as Sierra Six, a former inmate sprung from prison by the CIA in exchange for servitude in a secret program.

A Gray Man movie sequel is now in development with Gosling and directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Netflix said in a statement.

The Gray Man Universe is expanding! A sequel to The Gray Man is now in development with star Ryan Gosling, directors Joe & Anthony Russo & co-writer Stephen McFeely set to return! A spin-off is also in the works from acclaimed screenwriters Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese (Deadpool) pic.twitter.com/avtawpRB7F — Netflix (@netflix) July 26, 2022

The company also announced a separate spinoff movie but did not provide details on the storyline or characters.

The expansion of Gray Man is part of Netflix’s strategy to build brands with well-known characters that can traverse film, television, video games and movies.