scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Netflix movie Blonde roasted with eight Razzie nominations, Tom Hanks lands worst actor nom

Blonde received a Razzie nomination for worst picture, two nominations for worst supporting actors, two for worst screen couples, as well as nods for worst remake, worst director and worst screenplay.

Ana De Armas as Marilyn MonroeAna De Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde movie. (Photo: ana_d_armas/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Netflix movie Blonde roasted with eight Razzie nominations, Tom Hanks lands worst actor nom
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Blonde, a biographical film that explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe, led this year’s Razzie nominations with eight nods, including one for worst picture, while multiple Oscar winner Tom Hanks landed in the worst actor and worst supporting actor race.

In their 43rd year, the Razzies deliver some tough love to movies, screenplays, directors and more with critical jabs meant to offer a humorous counterpoint to the Oscars.

Also Read |Oscars 2023 nominations LIVE UPDATES: Will RRR, The Last Film Show clinch noms?

Blonde received a Razzie nomination for worst picture, two nominations for worst supporting actors, two for worst screen couples, as well as nods for worst remake, worst director and worst screenplay.

Director Andrew Dominik and Netflix already have faced harsh judgment for what critics called a sexist and cruel depiction of Monroe, who was portrayed by Ana De Armas.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

New York Times Film critic Manohla Dargis wrote: “Given all the indignities and horrors that Marilyn Monroe endured during her 36 years, it is a relief that she didn’t have to suffer through the vulgarities of ‘Blonde,’ the latest necrophiliac entertainment to exploit her.”

The Razzies also did not favor Hanks this season, nominating him for worst actor as Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio and worst supporting actor as Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 14:25 IST
Next Story

Naga Chaitanya slams Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Akkineni, Thokkineni’ comment for grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao: ‘Disrespecting them is degrading ourselves’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close