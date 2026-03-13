HUNTR/X is coming back: Netflix confirms KPop Demon Hunters sequel with Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning

Netflix on Thursday announced that KPop Demon Hunters is getting a sequel, with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning to write and direct. The announcement arrives days before the original film heads into the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday with two nominations, Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden.”

Released in June 2025, KPop Demon Hunters became Netflix’s most-watched title of all time, amassing more than 500 million views worldwide. The scale of that number becomes clearer with context. In the second half of 2025 alone, the film accumulated 481.6 million views, a figure that beat the combined total of the three previous films to lead Netflix’s biannual charts.