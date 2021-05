Netflix confirms Enola Holmes sequel, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill to return

Enola Holmes series is based on Nancy Springer’s book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries. (Photo: Netflix)

Mille Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are set to return for the sequel to their hit Netflix film Enola Holmes. The streamer and Legendary have officially started developing the follow-up part to 2020 female-centric mystery film.

“I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues,” Brown said in a statement.

The sequel is afoot! The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister. 🔎 pic.twitter.com/7tsr1fbej2 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 13, 2021

Enola Holmes was based on author Nancy Springer’s six-part book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries and featured Brown as the titular protagonist, who is the younger sister of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes (Cavill).

Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer is returning to direct and Jack Thorne, who penned the first, will write the script for the sequel.

Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will produce along with Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer, Bradbeer and Thorne will exec produce.