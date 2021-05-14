scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 14, 2021
Most read

Netflix confirms Enola Holmes sequel, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill to return

Enola Holmes featured Mille Bobby Brown as the titular protagonist, who is the younger sister of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes (Cavill).

By: PTI | Pti |
Updated: May 14, 2021 3:47:43 pm
Enola Holmes 2, Enola HolmesEnola Holmes series is based on Nancy Springer’s book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries. (Photo: Netflix)

Mille Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are set to return for the sequel to their hit Netflix film Enola Holmes. The streamer and Legendary have officially started developing the follow-up part to 2020 female-centric mystery film.

“I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues,” Brown said in a statement.

Enola Holmes was based on author Nancy Springer’s six-part book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries and featured Brown as the titular protagonist, who is the younger sister of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes (Cavill).

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer is returning to direct and Jack Thorne, who penned the first, will write the script for the sequel.

Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will produce along with Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer, Bradbeer and Thorne will exec produce.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

hina khan new photos still from music video song Patthar Wargi miss dad
Patthar Wargi: Hina Khan looks gorgeous in new stills from music video

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement
x