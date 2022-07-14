scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Netflix cast Adam Sandler and his family in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah movie

Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy are producing the You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah film for Happy Madison, with Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton for Alloy Entertainment.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
July 14, 2022 3:26:41 pm
Adam SandlerAdam Sandler most recently featured in Hustle. (Photo: adamsandler/Instagram)

Hollywood star Adam Sandler and his family, including teenage daughters Sunny and Sadie and his wife Jackie, have been roped in by Netflix to lead its upcoming film adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s novel You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

The coming-of-age movie, penned by Alison Peck, will also feature Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzman, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Dean Scott Vazquez, Miya Cech, Millie Thorpe and newcomers Zaara Kuttemperoor and Ivory Baker.

According to Variety, the teen comedy from director Sammi Cohen is currently in production.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The novel follows a girl whose bat mitzvah (Jewish initiation ceremony) plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid AnsariPremium
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid Ansari
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...

Sandler and Tim Herlihy are producing the film for Happy Madison, with Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton for Alloy Entertainment. Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull and Kevin Grady are executive producing for Happy Madison.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Malti Marie latest photos
Meet ‘island girl’ Priyanka Chopra
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement