Nepal flash floods visuals remind internet of that massive monk disaster scene from 2012

The devastating flash floods in Nepal have brought back memories of two major disasters in Uttarakhand in recent years — the Rishiganga tragedy of February 2021 and the Dharali disaster of August 2025, which caused extensive loss of life and property and left thousands struggling to rebuild their lives. But visuals coming in from Nepal have also reminded the internet of a massive disaster scene, featuring a monk on a mountain, from Roland Emmerich’s 2009 Hollywood film 2012.

Internet compares Nepal flash floods to 2012

An X user shared a video clip from 2012 of the said scene, which is eerily reminding many of the recent Nepal flash floods. In the scene, an old monk is sitting inside a temple on top of a mountain, when he suddenly sees huge volumes of water emerging from behind lofty snow-clad mountain peaks. He quickly sounds the gong twice before the water engulfs the temple and obliterates it completely.