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Nepal flash floods visuals remind internet of that massive monk disaster scene from 2012
The flash floods in Nepal have reminded many on the internet of the scene in the Hollywood movie 2012, where a monk on top of a mountain is engulfed by large volumes of water.
The devastating flash floods in Nepal have brought back memories of two major disasters in Uttarakhand in recent years — the Rishiganga tragedy of February 2021 and the Dharali disaster of August 2025, which caused extensive loss of life and property and left thousands struggling to rebuild their lives. But visuals coming in from Nepal have also reminded the internet of a massive disaster scene, featuring a monk on a mountain, from Roland Emmerich’s 2009 Hollywood film 2012.
Internet compares Nepal flash floods to 2012
An X user shared a video clip from 2012 of the said scene, which is eerily reminding many of the recent Nepal flash floods. In the scene, an old monk is sitting inside a temple on top of a mountain, when he suddenly sees huge volumes of water emerging from behind lofty snow-clad mountain peaks. He quickly sounds the gong twice before the water engulfs the temple and obliterates it completely.
That’s crazy, they already predicted it in the movie 2012 #nepal pic.twitter.com/f5RD62jKsA
— anonymousesr23 (@prisutner) August 26, 2026
“That’s crazy, they already predicted it in the movie 2012 #nepal ,” wrote the X user. Several others shared videos of the Nepal flash floods and echoed that observation. “The scenes fromm Nepal are exactly like the 2012 movie…,” wrote another X user, sharing a video of the destruction. “Eerie CCTV footage of the flash flood at the Tibet-Nepal border! Looks like an apocalyptic scene straight out of The Day After Tomorrow or 2012,” shared a third user, along with a viral video.
The scenes fromm Nepal are exactly like the 2012 movie…. https://t.co/kmgcUjon8F
— I AM THE OFFICIAL OPPOSITION (@PossumBlu) August 26, 2026
“Remember the giant flood scenes from the movie 2012? Flash floods as tall as mountains have struck parts of Tibet, while Nepal is also facing devastating flood events,” shared an X user. “The video of the floods in Tibet/Nepal is giving me so so much environmental anxiety like it makes me think of movies like 2012 and Day After Tomorrow, which were supposed to be sci-fi and fictional but it’s become reality for the people there,” shared another.
Eerie CCTV footage of the flash flood at the Tibet-Nepal border! Looks like an apocalyptic scene straight out of The Day After Tomorrow or 2012. pic.twitter.com/xrNASWGPDl
— Emmanuel K. Motelin 🇨🇦🇰🇪 (@EmmanuelMotelin) August 26, 2026
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About Nepal flash floods
The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal rose to at least 162, leaving scores, including security personnel and foreign tourists, missing, and sweeping away properties in one of the country’s worst disasters in recent years. It was caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near Nepal’s border with China at Rasuwagadhi.
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