Naveen Andrews to star in The Storied Life of AJ Fikry

Naveen Andrews is set to feature in romantic dramedy The Storied Life of AJ Fikry.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Indian-origin British American actor will play the lead role in the big screen adaptation of the 2014 bestselling novel of the same name by Gabrielle Zevin.

Fikry is grumpy small-town bookstore owner who withdraws from life after his wife’s death. But a mysterious package setting off a series of encounters helps the widower rediscover the joy of living.

Zevin will adapt the novel into screenplay, which her frequent collaborator Hans Canosa will direct.

The duo will produce alongside BCDF Pictures’ Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra and Brian Keady.

The Lost alum currently stars in a regular role on Instinct. He was also seen in Netflix cult series Sense8.