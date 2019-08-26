Nathan Fillion joins James Gunn’s DC film The Suicide Squad

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad continues to populate its cast as the production date comes near (September 23, according to Deadline). Deadline reports there is an another addition to the DC film: Nathan Fillion, known for Fox’s space Western series Firefly and ABC comedy drama series Castle.

The role of the actor is under wraps right now. The Suicide Squad is a reboot of the 2016’s Suicide Squad. While commercially successful, the film was panned by critics. Actors like Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney will repreise their roles of Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Boomerang from the first film.

Idris Elba is expected to lead the cast. The actor was earlier rumoured to replace Will Smith as Deadshot but later reports stated that that was not the case. In any event, Will Smith will not be a part of the film.

David Dastmalchian will play the role of Polka-Dot Man, one of Batman’s weird villains. Daniela Melchior is cast as gender-reversed Ratcatcher. Flula Borg is another recent addition in an unknown role. John Cena has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

Gunn is both writing and directing the film. He was recruited by Warner Bros after Disney fired him from Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and every other Disney property over old tweets. He was later rehired and will begin work on the third Guardians of the Galaxy film after The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad will release on Aug 6, 2021.