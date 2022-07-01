scorecardresearch
Natalie Portman on Mighty Thor: ‘Grateful to everyone’s imagination to cast a 5’3 actress in a six-foot role’

Natalie Portman will be seen as the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. The film releases on July 7 in India.

July 1, 2022 6:02:15 pm
natalie portmanNatalie Portman as Mighty Thor. (Photo: PR)

With Thor: Love and Thunder, Hollywood star Natalie Portman is making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the scientist Jane Foster. Natalie will also be seen as the Mighty Thor in the new film.

During the recently held global virtual press conference, Natalie expressed her excitement about rejoining the Marvel world.

“I was especially grateful to everyone’s imagination to cast a five-three actress in a six-foot role. I think that takes a real leap of possibility in your mind and probably not something I will, you know, get the opportunity to do, to be imagined as, by any other group,” Natalie said when asked to elaborate upon her experience of playing the Mighty Thor.

Natalie Portman’s colleagues were excited about her re-entering this realm, as Chris Hemsworth said that this film is actually Jane Foster’s ‘rebirth’ of sorts, while director Taika Waititi heaped praise on Natalie’s portrayal.

“It’s brilliant to see Natalie in a way that we don’t expect. She’s such a great actor, and in keeping with reinventing this franchise again and again, we didn’t want to go back to seeing her in the same role. We don’t want to see her just being a scientist on Earth waiting for Thor,” Waititi said.

Also Read |Thor Love and Thunder star Christian Bale didn’t know what MCU was: ‘I haven’t entered s**t, thank you very much…’

Natalie Portman had appeared in the first two Thor films, Thor and Thor: The Dark World, where she played the scientist girlfriend to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder releases in India on July 7.

