Natalie Portman says she would love to meet Mark Hamill

Star Wars star Mark Hamill left fans shocked when he revealed he never met his on-screen mother Natalie Portman and now the Hollywood star has replied to the veteran actor, saying she would love to see him.

Portman played Luke Skywalker’s (Hamill) mother Padme Amidala in the prequels – The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

During an appearance on The Late Show, it was her birthday and so host Stephen Colbert mentioned a tweet that Mark Hamill sent out in honour of it being her big day. In the tweet, Hamill had wished Portman ‘Happy Birthday’ and shared a fact that he has “never met this woman.” Stephen Colbert brought this up to Natalie Portman asking the Oscar-winning actor about Hamill’s tweet.

FUN FACT: I’ve never met this woman. https://t.co/YYIFku1CVQ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 9, 2018

Replying to the tweet, Portman said, “It’s such a shame, I would love to meet him. Mark, I would love to meet you, come over.” She also said, jokingly, that it would be a good start if he wished her a Happy Birthday, which he didn’t exactly do in his tweet.

Colbert also mentioned that he has spent time with both Natalie Portman and Mark Hamill and that he feels that makes him the centre of the Star Wars universe.

Natalie Portman famously portrayed Padme Amidala in the Prequel trilogy and, at the end of Revenge of the Sith just before her death, gave birth to both Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia. The twins were split up and the rest is history. Yet, somehow, the two actors have never met in real life and this is something Portman wants to change.

(With inputs from PTI)