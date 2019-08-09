Toggle Menu
Natalie Portman starrer Lucy in the Sky to release on October 4https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/natalie-portman-lucy-in-the-sky-release-date-october-4-5891241/

Natalie Portman starrer Lucy in the Sky to release on October 4

Fox Searchlight's Lucy in the Sky stars Natalie Portman. The Noah Hawley directorial is set for an October release.

Natalie portman lucy in the sky
Natalie Portman stars as astronaut Lucy Cola in the upcoming release.

Natalie Portman-starrer astronaut drama Lucy in the Sky has finally been given a release date by Fox Searchlight.

The studio, now owned by Disney, will release the film in the US on October 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Inspired by true events, the movie explores the theory that astronauts who spend long periods of time in space begin to lose their sense of reality when they return home.

Portman stars as Lucy Cola, “who returns to Earth after a transcendent experience during a mission to space and begins to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small”, according to the film’s official plotline.

Directed by Noah Hawley of Fargo and Legion fame, the film also features Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz and Ellen Burstyn.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android