Natalie Portman confirms Thor Love and Thunder’s comic inspiration

Natalie Portman returns in the role of Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder. She will also don the role of female Thor in the movie. (Photo: Marvel/Disney)

Natalie Portman has revealed new details about the fourth Thor movie titled Thor: Love and Thunder. While speaking to Yahoo, she revealed that the Taika Waititi directorial will indeed be based on the Mighty Thor storyline as many predicted.

She said, “I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them there are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”

In Mighty Thor, Foster wields Mjolnir and gets transformed into the Goddess of Thunder.

Natalie Portman returns in the role of Jane Foster in Thor 4. She will also don the role of female Thor in the movie. The film also brings back Chris Hemsworth’s own God of Thunder. In Avengers: Endgame, he was seen hitching a ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and it is not known how his paths will cross with Jane.

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will make a comeback too, and Waititi will reprise the fan-favourite character, the Kronan warrior Korg.

Thor is the only franchise within the MCU to get a fourth film. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release on February 11, 2022.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd