Natalie Dormer: Male actors are just as objectified as female actors

Natalie Dormer will be seen next in Patient Zero. Natalie Dormer will be seen next in Patient Zero.

Natalie Dormer believes male actors are just as objectified “as much as the women” in the TV and film industry.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Dormer said, “Welcome to being an actress under a certain age. But, you know, there are sensitive men in the industry as well — writers, directors, producers.”

“It’s not just men against women… Actors suffer from it, too. Wasn’t there a thing about Aidan Turner in Poldark? It’s a visual medium, so to a certain extent, you get judged on the way you look. My personal experience has been to work on phenomenal jobs in which the men are objectified as much as the women.”

The 36-year-old star, who got her breakthrough as an actor 11 years ago when she was cast as Anne Boleyn in racy TV drama The Tudors, said she had no idea how raunchy the show would be at that time.

Natalie Dormer as Anne Boleyn in The Tudors Natalie Dormer as Anne Boleyn in The Tudors

“People would say to me, The Tudors was so hyper-sexualised, why on earth would you make that decision?”

“Well, I made the decision because I was unemployed. I didn’t know what The Tudors was going to be, I didn’t have all 10 scripts — I’d just got a job, for f***’s sake.”

The actor went on to star in the critically acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones as Margaery Tyrell. She also bagged a role in The Hunger Games Trilogy’s last two films, Mockingjay Part-1 and Mockingjay Part-2.

She will be seen next in Patient Zero alongside Stanley Tucci and Matt Smith. The movie is set to release in India in August.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App